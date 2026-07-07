Trump's Tri-Talk Diplomacy: Hope for Peace in Ukraine

Us President Donald Trump Said On Tuesday That He Had Spoken With Russian President Vladimir Putin And Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy And He Hoped The War In Ukraine Would Soon Be Settled I Had A Very Good Talk With President Putin

U.S. President Donald Trump disclosed on Tuesday his communications with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, expressing optimism for an imminent resolution to the Ukraine conflict.

Trump, speaking with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan at the NATO summit in Turkey, noted, "I had a very good talk with President Putin. We had a long talk, it lasted a long time. And I also spoke with President Zelenskiy right after that. I think they both want to make a deal. ... I think we're going to get it settled, hopefully soon."

Amidst intensified Russian attacks and Ukraine's need for better air defense systems, President Zelenskiy and Trump are scheduled to meet at the NATO summit on Wednesday. Zelenskiy's priority in discussions will focus on Ukraine's critical requirements to withstand Russia's aggressive strikes that have already claimed numerous lives.