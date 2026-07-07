Trump's Tri-Talk Diplomacy: Hope for Peace in Ukraine

U.S. President Donald Trump announced he spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy about the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. In light of escalated attacks, Zelenskiy highlighted Ukraine's urgent need for air defense. Discussions occurred amidst the NATO summit, with hopes set for a resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Us President Donald Trump Said On Tuesday That He Had Spoken With Russian President Vladimir Putin And Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy And He Hoped The War In Ukraine Would Soon Be Settled I Had A Very Good Talk With President Putin | Updated: 07-07-2026 19:00 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 19:00 IST
Trump's Tri-Talk Diplomacy: Hope for Peace in Ukraine
Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump disclosed on Tuesday his communications with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, expressing optimism for an imminent resolution to the Ukraine conflict.

Trump, speaking with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan at the NATO summit in Turkey, noted, "I had a very good talk with President Putin. We had a long talk, it lasted a long time. And I also spoke with President Zelenskiy right after that. I think they both want to make a deal. ... I think we're going to get it settled, hopefully soon."

Amidst intensified Russian attacks and Ukraine's need for better air defense systems, President Zelenskiy and Trump are scheduled to meet at the NATO summit on Wednesday. Zelenskiy's priority in discussions will focus on Ukraine's critical requirements to withstand Russia's aggressive strikes that have already claimed numerous lives.

TRENDING

1
AfCFTA Chief Honoured for Advancing Africa's Trade Vision

AfCFTA Chief Honoured for Advancing Africa's Trade Vision

Nigeria
2
Full Construction Starts on New Pepe Stream Bridge

Full Construction Starts on New Pepe Stream Bridge

New Zealand
3
New Zealand Backs West Coast Critical Minerals Processing

New Zealand Backs West Coast Critical Minerals Processing

New Zealand
4
Thrilling Upsets and Intense Showdowns: Highlights from Wimbledon

Thrilling Upsets and Intense Showdowns: Highlights from Wimbledon

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Climate Finance Is Growing, But Is It Growing Fast Enough to Power Emerging Economies?

Can Mobile Money Solve Africa’s Credit Gap Before Exclusion Becomes Harder to Reverse?

GPT-4o Improves Doctors' Clinical Reasoning by Up to 18%, But Human Judgment Still Leads

Microplastics Have Found a New Landfill: The Human Body

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026