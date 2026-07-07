NATO Defence Firms Secure Strategic Deals at Ankara Summit
Defence companies from NATO member states converged in Ankara during the alliance's annual summit to finalize significant procurement and cooperation deals. Notable agreements include NATO's negotiation for Swedish GlobalEye aircraft, Lockheed Martin's missile production in Germany, and expansions of NATO's airlift and surveillance capabilities, underscoring increased transatlantic defence collaboration.
NATO member state defence companies gathered in Ankara on Tuesday, coinciding with the alliance's annual summit to explore industry partnerships and finalize procurement agreements. Multiple significant deals were announced, highlighting a broad spectrum of cooperation.
Among the highlights was the announcement by Swedish defence firm Saab, signaling NATO's anticipated negotiation for up to 10 GlobalEye airborne early warning aircraft. Saab's CEO, Micael Johansson, noted that deliveries could commence by 2030, each unit costing approximately $400 million to $450 million.
Further, Lockheed Martin and Rheinmetall inked a memorandum to produce ATACMS missiles in Germany, a pioneering move for missile manufacturing beyond U.S. borders. Meanwhile, NATO plans to purchase five Northrop Grumman MQ-4C Triton drones, expand its Airbus A400M fleet, and establish a new European maintenance facility, as disclosed by U.S. Undersecretary of Defense Michael Duffey and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.
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