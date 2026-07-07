NATO Defence Firms Secure Strategic Deals at Ankara Summit

Defence Companies From Nato Member States Gathered In Ankara On Tuesday For An Industry Forum Held Alongside The Alliances Annual Summit

NATO member state defence companies gathered in Ankara on Tuesday, coinciding with the alliance's annual summit to explore industry partnerships and finalize procurement agreements. Multiple significant deals were announced, highlighting a broad spectrum of cooperation.

Among the highlights was the announcement by Swedish defence firm Saab, signaling NATO's anticipated negotiation for up to 10 GlobalEye airborne early warning aircraft. Saab's CEO, Micael Johansson, noted that deliveries could commence by 2030, each unit costing approximately $400 million to $450 million.

Further, Lockheed Martin and Rheinmetall inked a memorandum to produce ATACMS missiles in Germany, a pioneering move for missile manufacturing beyond U.S. borders. Meanwhile, NATO plans to purchase five Northrop Grumman MQ-4C Triton drones, expand its Airbus A400M fleet, and establish a new European maintenance facility, as disclosed by U.S. Undersecretary of Defense Michael Duffey and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.