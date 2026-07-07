Ayodhya Temple Trust Controversy: Donation Theft under Scrutiny

Former General Secretary Champat Rai maintains silence over allegations of donation theft in Ayodhya Temple Trust, assuring full disclosure post-SIT investigation. The preliminary report reveals evidence of misconduct during donation counting, involving several accused individuals. Resignations of key Trust members have been accepted amidst this ongoing investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2026 19:02 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 19:02 IST
Ayodhya Temple Trust Controversy: Donation Theft under Scrutiny
Former General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust, Champat Rai (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Former General Secretary of the Ayodhya Ram Temple Trust, Champat Rai, remains reticent regarding accusations of donation theft, promising to speak out only after the Special Investigation Team (SIT) concludes its probe. In a public letter, Rai insists that his life has been like an 'open book' despite the swirling allegations.

Rai addressed the speculations of theft during donation counting at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, dismissing them as unfounded. He emphasized that the SIT's preliminary report, which was supposed to remain confidential, has been exposed to the public following the Trust's recent meeting.

As the investigation progresses, the temple trust has accepted the resignations of Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra. Additionally, the Trust has decided to exclude Gopal Rao from future meetings. Meanwhile, three accused in the embezzlement case, Lavkush Mishra, Anukalp Mishra, and Karunesh Pandey, have been placed in police custody for further interrogation.

The SIT's preliminary findings submitted to the Uttar Pradesh government indicate clear evidence of theft during donation counting, captured on CCTV footage. The footage reportedly shows personnel hiding currency in their clothes and other places, with approximately 70 instances identified. Names involved include Avinash Shukla, Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, and others, as they were observed engaging or assisting in these acts.

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