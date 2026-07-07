Canada's Trade Surplus Hits Four-Year High Amid U.S. Export Surge

Canada's trade landscape registered a significant shift as the country's merchandise trade surplus soared to its highest in four years, fueled by robust exports to the United States. For May, Statistics Canada reported a significant trade surplus amounting to C$4.24 billion, a 24.6% rise from the previous month.

Despite U.S. tariffs under President Donald Trump, Canada's exports to its southern neighbor increased by 1.5%, reaching C$53.72 billion, maintaining a trend of continuous monthly growth. Analysts had previously forecasted a smaller trade surplus, underscoring Canada's resilience in the face of economic headwinds.

While diversification efforts are ongoing, most Canadian exports remain U.S.-bound, accounting for nearly 70% of total exports in May. However, global trade remained mixed, with exports to non-U.S. countries decreasing. Major gains were seen in metal ores and minerals, but crude oil exports faced setbacks.