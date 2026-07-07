Fantastical Fashion: Matthieu Blazy's Fairy Tale Runway Revival

Chanel's Creative Director Matthieu Blazy enchanted audiences with a fairy tale-inspired haute-couture collection in Paris. Embroidered swans, feathered wings, and vine detailing adorned the garments. Celebrities like Catherine Deneuve and Tilda Swinton witnessed this magical showcase, which included dramatic floral settings and imaginative accessories transforming runway fantasy into vibrant reality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chanel Creative Director Matthieu Blazy Drew On The World Of Fairy Tales For His Second Hautecouture Collection For The Parisian Fashion House | Updated: 07-07-2026 19:25 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 19:25 IST
Fantastical Fashion: Matthieu Blazy's Fairy Tale Runway Revival

At Paris Fashion Week, Chanel's Creative Director Matthieu Blazy unveiled his second haute-couture collection, drawing inspiration from fairy tales. His designs, showcased on Tuesday, captivated the audience with their imaginative execution.

The collection featured intricate embroidery and bold motifs reminiscent of classic stories such as 'Jack and the Beanstalk.' Models paraded through a set dominated by giant flowers, wearing innovative pieces like a skirt and jacket adorned with green vines, and dresses featuring white feathered wings.

The show attracted a star-studded front row with celebrities including Catherine Deneuve, Tilda Swinton, Alexa Demie, and Pedro Pascal. As models wore hats resembling birds' nests and skirts with dramatic slits, Blazy's designs continued to enhance Chanel's legacy with luxurious use of embroidery, feathers, and beads on gowns and jackets.

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