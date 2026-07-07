Trump Stirs Diplomatic Waters Over Greenland

Us President Donald Trump Said On Tuesday That Greenland Should Be Controlled By The United States

U.S. President Donald Trump has declared that Greenland, a semi-autonomous territory of Denmark, should be under the control of the United States. His comments came as NATO leaders assembled for a summit in Turkey, sparking tensions between Washington and Copenhagen, as well as wider European concerns.

Trump's insistence on acquiring or controlling Greenland has moved the issue onto a diplomatic platform. Speaking during a meeting with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, Trump reiterated his stance, stating, 'That should be controlled by the United States, not by Denmark.'

According to Trump, the debate over Greenland has negatively impacted U.S. relations with NATO. He criticized Denmark's handling of Greenland, highlighting its strategic importance due to the presence of Chinese and Russian ships. He further noted ongoing dialogues between the U.S., Denmark, and Greenland, emphasized by U.S. Secretary of State Rubio's comments on monthly discussions.