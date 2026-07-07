PM Modi Calls Indonesia's President a 'True Friend' Amid Cultural Resonance and Football Fever

During his state visit to Indonesia, PM Narendra Modi praised President Prabowo Subianto as a 'true friend' and highlighted the cultural connections between India and Indonesia. He noted the popularity of Bollywood and football in Indonesia, remarking on the shared enthusiasm during pivotal global events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2026 19:24 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 19:24 IST
PM Modi Calls Indonesia's President a 'True Friend' Amid Cultural Resonance and Football Fever
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/Youtube@MEAIndia) . Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a warm gesture during his state visit to Indonesia, referred to President Prabowo Subianto as 'a true friend of India.' He expressed his gratitude for the hospitality and the cultural bonds shared by the two nations.

Addressing a community gathering, PM Modi pointed out how Bollywood, particularly the song 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai,' has struck a chord in Indonesia. He emphasized that a joint progression of India and Indonesia signifies much more than just 'kuch kuch,' evolving into 'bahut kuch.'

With the FIFA World Cup setting the stage, Modi also highlighted Indonesia's fervor for football, noting the coinciding of his visits with the global football event over recent years. His acknowledgment of the Indian diaspora's role further underscored the cultural synergy between the two countries.

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