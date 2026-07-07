PM Modi Calls Indonesia's President a 'True Friend' Amid Cultural Resonance and Football Fever

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a warm gesture during his state visit to Indonesia, referred to President Prabowo Subianto as 'a true friend of India.' He expressed his gratitude for the hospitality and the cultural bonds shared by the two nations.

Addressing a community gathering, PM Modi pointed out how Bollywood, particularly the song 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai,' has struck a chord in Indonesia. He emphasized that a joint progression of India and Indonesia signifies much more than just 'kuch kuch,' evolving into 'bahut kuch.'

With the FIFA World Cup setting the stage, Modi also highlighted Indonesia's fervor for football, noting the coinciding of his visits with the global football event over recent years. His acknowledgment of the Indian diaspora's role further underscored the cultural synergy between the two countries.