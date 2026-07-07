SpaceX Soars into Nasdaq-100: A New Era of Investment

SpaceX joins the Nasdaq-100 rapidly after its stock market debut, generating significant interest and investment. The company's inclusion prompts $4.3 billion in passive inflows, with Wall Street eagerly monitoring its progress. Analysts focus on Starship's potential, betting on AI capabilities and connectivity for future growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Spacexs Addition To The Nasdaq Index On Tuesday Is Expected To Unleash Billions In Passive Buying | Updated: 07-07-2026 19:24 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 19:24 IST
SpaceX Soars into Nasdaq-100: A New Era of Investment
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SpaceX's entry into the Nasdaq-100 index on Tuesday heralds a surge in passive investment, as analysts launch optimistic coverage of the $2 trillion rocket and satellite giant.

This swift inclusion follows SpaceX's June market debut, igniting a new wave of stock purchases from index funds linked to the Nasdaq-100. Shares bear a 1.34% index weight, with projections suggesting up to $4.3 billion in passive inflows, according to J.P. Morgan estimates.

As Wall Street evaluates SpaceX, the spotlight is on its Starship rocket and AI initiatives. Although some brokerages issued neutral and sell ratings, many remain bullish, envisioning SpaceX as a future AI infrastructure titan.

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