RBI Launches 50th Services and Infrastructure Outlook Survey for Q3 2026

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has initiated its landmark 50th round of the quarterly Services and Infrastructure Outlook Survey (SIOS) for the period of July-September 2026. Announced on Tuesday, this survey examines current business conditions and forecasts in significant sectors of the economy.

Targeting companies in the services and infrastructure industries, the survey gathers qualitative insights regarding demand, financial conditions, employment trends, and price situations. It covers present quarter evaluations and anticipates future quarters, ensuring a comprehensive understanding of sectoral trends.

The RBI has entrusted Genesis Management & Market Research Pvt. Ltd. with conducting the survey, emphasizing the importance of capturing the outlook on key business metrics for upcoming quarters. Participants from relevant sectors can contribute by submitting responses electronically via the RBI website.