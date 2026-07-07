Puthiyasaral Foundation: Paving the Path to Inclusive Growth in Rural India

Operating from Tenkasi district in Tamil Nadu, Puthiyasaral Foundation has laid out a detailed plan aimed at transforming the lives of marginalized communities in rural India. The nonprofit's initiatives span education, healthcare, rural development, and social welfare, aiming to foster an all-encompassing socio-economic metamorphosis.

The Foundation focuses on empowering communities by creating educational and livelihood opportunities. Skill development and vocational training are part of its strategy, along with support for entrepreneurship and self-help groups to encourage self-sufficiency and economic prosperity. Efforts to improve rural infrastructure, including sanitation, water supply, and renewable energy, are also underway.

Committed to sustainable agricultural practices, the Foundation is collaborating with local farmers to promote eco-friendly techniques such as organic farming and efficient irrigation. Education is another cornerstone, with initiatives to enhance learning access and opportunities for rural children. Wellness programs encompassing yoga and meditation reflect the Foundation's holistic development vision.