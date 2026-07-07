Coco Gauff Shines: Wimbledon Semi-final Breakthrough

Coco Gauff Fought Back From A Set Down To Reach The Wimbledon Semifinals For The First Time After Beating Friend And Former Doubles Partner Jessica Pegula In An Allamerican Centre Court Clash On Tuesday The Seventh Seed And Twotime Grand Slam Winner

In a dramatic Wimbledon clash at Centre Court, Coco Gauff stormed back from a set down to secure a semi-final berth for the first time, defeating Jessica Pegula 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Gauff, navigating a rocky start, managed to halve her unforced errors in the second set, a strategy that proved pivotal in overcoming her fourth-seeded opponent. The match unfolded with Gauff initially on the defensive but eventually shifted gears to break Pegula's serve.

The two-time Grand Slam champion's win was especially noteworthy considering her recent struggles on grass courts. "Pretty insane, honestly," Gauff commented on her performance, expressing joy over the victory despite not winning a grass match in the past two years.