Ukrainian Drones Target Russian Shadow Fleet in Crimea

Ukraine's military is intensifying its efforts to isolate Crimea by targeting Russian tankers delivering fuel to the peninsula. Ukrainian drones attacked several vessels of Russia's 'shadow fleet' in the Sea of Azov, adding to logistics pressures on Russian forces and causing significant disruptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ukrainian Drones Have Attacked A Dozen Tankers From Russias Shadow Fleet Over The Past Two Days That Were Delivering Fuel To Crimea | Updated: 07-07-2026 20:15 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 20:15 IST
Ukrainian Drones Target Russian Shadow Fleet in Crimea
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In an escalating conflict, Ukrainian drones have delivered a series of strikes against Russian tankers, part of Russia's 'shadow fleet,' supplying fuel to Crimea, officials revealed. The targeted assaults have impaired logistics and energy resources critical to Russian forces occupying the peninsula.

Ukraine's drone forces detailed the attack on Tuesday, confirming hits on ten vessels, each with 7,000 metric tons in deadweight. These operations disrupt the Sea of Azov, a vital supply route for Russian forces. This latest aggression plunges Crimea into fuel shortages and pushes authorities to announce a state of emergency.

The strikes are part of Ukraine's ongoing strategy to hinder Russia's war effort by disrupting naval logistics and energy supplies. Ukrainian forces, urging allies to crack down on sanctioned vessels bypassing international restrictions, continue to challenge Russia's hold on Crimea.

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