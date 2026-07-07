Dollar Gains Amid Global Economic Uncertainty

The dollar made gains on Tuesday after two consecutive sessions of minimal decreases, as investors surveilled potential Japanese intervention to bolster the weak yen, which hovers close to a 40-year low.

This movement came despite reports of Iranian missile strikes threatening Middle Eastern ships, impacting the oil market with a 1.4% rise in U.S. crude prices to $69.51 a barrel, while Brent crude climbed 1.46% to $73.05, fueling concerns over supply disruptions.

Insights from influential figures like Marc Chandler and Federal Reserve leaders calmed inflationary fears, though shifts in Federal Reserve rate hike expectations coincided with recent labor market data fallbacks, causing a recalibration of future interest rate hikes by investors.