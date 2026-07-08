Historic Rail Merger on Track: Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern's $85B Plan

Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern are poised to create the first U.S. coast-to-coast freight rail operator through a proposed $85 billion merger. The rail giants have agreed to divest from smaller railroads if necessary, promising cost savings and efficiency, despite pushback from competitors and some state attorneys general.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Union Pacific And Norfolk Southern Told A Us Government Agency Tuesday They Are Willing To Divest Ownership Stakes In Some Smaller Railroads As Part Of Their Proposed Billion Merger The Deal Would Create The First Us Coasttocoast Freight Rail Operator Union Pacific And Norfolk Southern Said They Would Not Control The Terminal Railroad Association Of St Louis Trra | Updated: 08-07-2026 00:17 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 00:17 IST
Historic Rail Merger on Track: Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern's $85B Plan
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Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern announced their readiness to divest stakes in smaller railroads as part of their $85 billion merger plan, presented to a U.S. government agency on Tuesday.

The historic deal promises to connect U.S. coasts via rail line, significantly reshaping the national freight rail industry. Post-merger, the two companies will not control the Terminal Railroad Association of St. Louis, Kansas City Terminal Railway, and TTX Company. Instead, these smaller entities will continue as independently operated assets, jointly owned by various major carriers.

Faced with opposition efforts from major rivals like BNSF Railway and Canadian Pacific Kansas City, and scrutiny by some states' attorneys general, the railroad titans argue that the merger will save approximately $3.5 billion annually and forecast substantial improvements in service reliability and operational efficiency. While promising benefits such as reducing truck freight and consumer prices, the merger's fate will partly hinge on next July's regulatory findings and approvals.

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