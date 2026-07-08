Meta Faces $1.4 Trillion Penalty Demand in Youth Addiction Lawsuit

Meta Platforms Said In A Court Filing On Monday That Four States Were Seeking Trillion In Penalties Over Accusations The Company Designed Its Facebook And Instagram Platforms To Addict Young Users And Misled The Public About Their Safety Meta Put Forward The Figure In Its Response To The Attorneys Generals Filings On How Penalties Should Be Calculated If The States Prevailed At Trial The Number

Meta Platforms is facing a hefty legal challenge, with California, Colorado, Kentucky, and New Jersey demanding $1.4 trillion in penalties. The states claim Meta purposefully designed Facebook and Instagram to be addictive to young users and misrepresented the platforms' safety.

The trial, set for August, will see Meta defending against allegations that it prioritized profits over the well-being of children, thereby contributing to a mental health crisis among American youth. The accusations are supported by filings that suggest numerous violations based on the number of affected teens.

Meta has responded strongly, criticizing the basis of the penalty calculations and rejecting claims of addiction related to its platforms. The company emphasizes there's no established psychiatric condition recognized as 'social media addiction,' which challenges the premise of their alleged misconduct.