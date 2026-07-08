A Lighthearted Diplomatic Overture at NATO: Mark Carney's Recruitment Pitch

At the NATO summit in Turkey, Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney humorously tried to recruit Norway's star striker Erling Haaland for the Canadian football team. This playful interaction highlighted Canada's diplomatic ties with Norway, following significant discussions on a submarine deal between Canada, Germany, and Norway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Canadas Prime Minister Mark Carney Mixed Business With Banter At The Nato Summit In Turkey As He Jokingly Attempted To Recruit Norways Star Striker Erling Haaland For His Countrys Next World Cup Squad Carney Met Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere And German Chancellor Friedrich Merz On The Sidelines Of The Summit In Turkeys Capital Ankara On Tuesday | Updated: 08-07-2026 02:12 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 02:12 IST
A Lighthearted Diplomatic Overture at NATO: Mark Carney's Recruitment Pitch
Mark Carney

In a lighthearted moment at the NATO summit in Ankara, Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney attempted to inject humor into international relations by playfully suggesting the recruitment of Norway’s star footballer, Erling Haaland, for Canada’s World Cup team.

During a discussion with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz—a day after a significant maritime defense agreement—Carney made his jocular proposal, underscoring the strong diplomatic rapport between Canada and Norway.

Stoere responded with good-natured humor, insisting that the valued striker isn't for sale, even as Norway prepares to challenge England in the World Cup quarter-finals, following a victory over Brazil that surprised football fans worldwide.

TRENDING

1
Full Construction Starts on New Pepe Stream Bridge

Full Construction Starts on New Pepe Stream Bridge

New Zealand
2
New Zealand Backs West Coast Critical Minerals Processing

New Zealand Backs West Coast Critical Minerals Processing

New Zealand
3
Bilateral Boost: Modi and Prabowo Forge Stronger Indo-Indonesian Ties

Bilateral Boost: Modi and Prabowo Forge Stronger Indo-Indonesian Ties

Global
4
Devastation in Venezuela: Earthquake's Impact and Response

Devastation in Venezuela: Earthquake's Impact and Response

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Water-Energy Trap: Why Today’s Sustainability Fixes Could Create Tomorrow’s Crisis

The Next Supply Chain Revolution Is Digital, Green and More Regional Than Global

Climate Finance Is Growing, But Is It Growing Fast Enough to Power Emerging Economies?

Can Mobile Money Solve Africa’s Credit Gap Before Exclusion Becomes Harder to Reverse?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026