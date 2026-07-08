Canadas Prime Minister Mark Carney Mixed Business With Banter At The Nato Summit In Turkey As He Jokingly Attempted To Recruit Norways Star Striker Erling Haaland For His Countrys Next World Cup Squad Carney Met Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere And German Chancellor Friedrich Merz On The Sidelines Of The Summit In Turkeys Capital Ankara On Tuesday

In a lighthearted moment at the NATO summit in Ankara, Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney attempted to inject humor into international relations by playfully suggesting the recruitment of Norway’s star footballer, Erling Haaland, for Canada’s World Cup team.

During a discussion with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz—a day after a significant maritime defense agreement—Carney made his jocular proposal, underscoring the strong diplomatic rapport between Canada and Norway.

Stoere responded with good-natured humor, insisting that the valued striker isn't for sale, even as Norway prepares to challenge England in the World Cup quarter-finals, following a victory over Brazil that surprised football fans worldwide.