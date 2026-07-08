Choppy Tech Waters: AI Frenzy and Chip Stocks Tumble

The Nasdaq experienced a notable decline as concerns grew over chip stocks and their sustainability within an AI-driven market. Notably, firms like Micron and Sandisk faced steep losses, impacting the PHLX chip index. Investors are cautious about overvaluation amidst advancing AI data center projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Nasdaq Ended Sharply Lower On Tuesday | Updated: 08-07-2026 02:00 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 02:00 IST
Choppy Tech Waters: AI Frenzy and Chip Stocks Tumble
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The Nasdaq faced a significant downturn on Tuesday, chiefly driven by setbacks in Micron Technology and other chip stocks, amid growing skepticism about the AI boom’s longevity. Notably, Asian and U.S. chip stocks faltered after Samsung Electronics’ earnings failed to impress investors with high expectations.

Micron's stock declined by 4.7% and Sandisk suffered a 7.3% loss, contributing to a 4.65% drop in the PHLX chip index and reducing its 2026 gain to approximately 74%. The stir among investors was amplified by reports of a Chinese startup, DeepSeek, developing its AI chip, potentially minimizing reliance on giants like Nvidia and Huawei.

Investor concerns were further fueled by the ongoing rotation in AI and memory chip investments. Market watch intensified ahead of SK Hynix's U.S. listing on the Nasdaq. Additionally, SpaceX's entry into the Nasdaq 100 Incited a decline of nearly 7% on its initial trading day. Analysts like Zachary Hill of Horizon Investments emphasized the high expectations have become nearly impossible for companies to exceed.

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