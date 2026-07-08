IMF appoints Silvana Tenreyro as chief economist, head of research

The International Monetary Fund has appointed Silvana Tenreyro as its next chief economist, replacing Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, to take over on August 10.

Reuters | The International Monetary Fund On Tuesday Named Silvana Tenreyro As Its Next Chief Economist | Updated: 08-07-2026 02:26 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 02:26 IST
IMF appoints Silvana Tenreyro as chief economist, head of research
  • Country:
  • Argentina

​The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday named ​Silvana Tenreyro as its next ‌chief economist, replacing ​Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, who has returned to academia, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said in a statement. Tenreyro, a citizen of Argentina, Italy ‌and Britain and longtime professor of economics at the London School of Economics, will take over as the IMF's economic counselor and director of the research department on August 10, the IMF ‌said. Widely published, Tenreyro also served as an external member of the Bank of England’s Monetary ‌Policy Committee from 2017 to 2023. Earlier in her career, she worked as an economist at the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston and was a member of the Monetary Policy Committee of the Bank of Mauritius. She is ⁠currently ​part of Georgieva's external ⁠advisory group and counsels leading public and private institutions on economic and financial issues, the IMF said. "At a time ⁠of profound transformation and heightened uncertainty in the global economy, Silvana’s mix of intellectual leadership and policy ​experience will help ensure that the Fund’s analytical work and multilateral surveillance and policy advice will ⁠remain at the cutting edge in support of our membership," Georgieva said in a statement. The IMF chief economist ⁠oversees ​the preparation of the IMF's regular economic updates, and serves as one of the fund's principal voices on the global economic outlook, a job that has been complicated in ⁠recent years by challenges such as the COVID pandemic, U.S. tariff changes and the war in ⁠the Middle East. Tenreyro ⁠earned her Ph.D. and Master of Arts in economics from Harvard University after earning an undergraduate degree in Argentina.

TRENDING

1
Full Construction Starts on New Pepe Stream Bridge

Full Construction Starts on New Pepe Stream Bridge

New Zealand
2
New Zealand Backs West Coast Critical Minerals Processing

New Zealand Backs West Coast Critical Minerals Processing

New Zealand
3
Bilateral Boost: Modi and Prabowo Forge Stronger Indo-Indonesian Ties

Bilateral Boost: Modi and Prabowo Forge Stronger Indo-Indonesian Ties

Global
4
Devastation in Venezuela: Earthquake's Impact and Response

Devastation in Venezuela: Earthquake's Impact and Response

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Water-Energy Trap: Why Today’s Sustainability Fixes Could Create Tomorrow’s Crisis

The Next Supply Chain Revolution Is Digital, Green and More Regional Than Global

Climate Finance Is Growing, But Is It Growing Fast Enough to Power Emerging Economies?

Can Mobile Money Solve Africa’s Credit Gap Before Exclusion Becomes Harder to Reverse?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026