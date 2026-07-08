Volunteers Step Up Amidst Venezuela's Earthquake Aftermath

In western Venezuela's La Esperanza cemetery, community volunteers have taken on the grim task of burying victims of last month's powerful earthquakes. With a death toll reaching 3,685, the volunteers, alongside a few cemetery workers, have laid to rest 314 individuals, many identified only by numbers linked to morgue records. Local community council leader, Elis Zabala, highlighted the volunteers' tireless efforts despite exhaustion, as essentials like food, medicine, and water remain scarce.

The Venezuelan government's slow response has drawn criticism both locally and internationally. While acting President Delcy Rodriguez defends the country's efforts, top U.S. diplomat John Barrett, speaking from Caracas, confirmed the U.S. had provided over $310 million in aid. However, Venezuela's response is hampered by long-standing economic and political challenges. As thousands remain homeless, global humanitarian agencies continue to stress the inadequacy of the aid being provided.

Efforts to respond to the crisis have largely been civilian-led, with volunteers and international rescue teams driving recovery operations. In La Guaira, the worst-affected area, civilians have supplied crucial necessities. Journalists attempting to report on the situation have faced obstruction, with police blocking access to key sites like La Esperanza cemetery. As families continue to search for loved ones using forensic methods, the question of effective disaster management in Venezuela remains pressing.