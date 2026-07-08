Mysterious Disappearance of Boeing 737 Cargo Plane Near Karachi

A Pakistan-registered Boeing 737 cargo plane lost contact with air traffic control due to navigational issues while en route from Sharjah to Karachi. It possibly crashed into the sea southwest of Karachi. A search and rescue operation is underway, with Flightradar24 indicating abnormal descent patterns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | A Pakistanregistered Boeing Cargo Plane With Five Crew Members On Board Lost Contact With Air Traffic Control On Tuesday Night After Reporting A Navigational System Problem On Its Way From Sharjah To Karachi | Updated: 08-07-2026 03:52 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 03:52 IST
Mysterious Disappearance of Boeing 737 Cargo Plane Near Karachi

A Boeing 737 cargo plane, registered in Pakistan, mysteriously vanished after losing contact with air traffic control while reporting navigational issues en route from Sharjah to Karachi. The plane, operated by K2 Airways, had five crew members aboard when communication ceased, according to Pakistan aviation authorities.

Early data from Flightradar24 suggests the 27-year-old aircraft possibly crashed into the sea southwest of Karachi following erratic altitude changes and a steep descent. Pakistan Airports Authority announced a multi-agency search and rescue mission aimed at locating the missing plane.

The aircraft reported its navigational problem at 9:18 p.m. local time, shortly before radar showed a rapid descent. Flightradar24 data indicated dramatic shifts in the plane's altitude before it fell to 1,100 feet with a drastic descent rate. K2 Airways, which operates this lone aircraft, and Boeing have yet to comment on the incident.

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