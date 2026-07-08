IMF and Zimbabwe: A Landmark Staff-Level Agreement

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Zimbabwe have successfully reached a staff-level agreement on the first review of a 10-month program initiated in March 2026. The progress from this review shows satisfactory implementation, with quantitative targets, structural benchmarks, and indicative targets largely met, according to the IMF.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The International Monetary Fund And Zimbabwean Authorities Have Reached A Stafflevel Agreement On The First Review Of The Month Staffmonitored Program Approved In March | Updated: 08-07-2026 04:04 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 04:04 IST
IMF and Zimbabwe: A Landmark Staff-Level Agreement
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The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Zimbabwean authorities have achieved a crucial staff-level agreement, marking the successful completion of the first review of the 10-month staff-monitored program initiated in March 2026.

According to the IMF, the program’s implementation by the end of March was broadly satisfactory, with all quantitative targets and structural benchmarks met.

Most indicative targets were observed, reflecting Zimbabwe’s strong commitment to the set parameters and benchmarks under the guidance of the IMF.

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