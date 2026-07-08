Market Turmoil: Rising Tensions in Hormuz and Tech Stock Volatility

Global markets are destabilized by renewed U.S.-Iran tensions, with oil prices up and investor focus on the Strait of Hormuz. Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury yields examine inflation risks. Tech sector remains volatile post-SpaceX IPO, as South Korea's SK Hynix plans a significant share sale amidst rising volatility in South Korea's KOSPI index.

Devdiscourse News Desk | A Look At The Day Ahead In European And Global Markets From Ankur Banerjee And Just Like That | Updated: 08-07-2026 10:16 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 10:16 IST
Market Turmoil: Rising Tensions in Hormuz and Tech Stock Volatility
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Global markets are once again rattled by fresh conflicts in the Middle East. The latest round of U.S. attacks on Iran has unsettled investors, leading to a 2% rise in oil prices. Central to these concerns is the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial route for oil shipments now threatened by renewed military tension.

The rising oil prices are stoking fears of inflation, as evidenced by a climb in U.S. 10-year Treasury yields to a high of 4.565%. All eyes are on the Federal Reserve’s upcoming policy meeting for hints of future rate hikes aimed at mitigating inflationary pressures.

In the tech sector, stocks face increased scrutiny following the SpaceX IPO success, with attention shifting to the looming U.S. share sale by South Korea's SK Hynix. This event, alongside a tumultuous trading environment on the KOSPI index, will test investor confidence further.

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