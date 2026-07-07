AI Drives Record U.S. Trade Deficit Surge in May

The Us Trade Deficit Widened Sharply In May As An Artificial Intelligence Investment Boom Helped To Drive Imports Of Capital Goods To A Record High

In a significant economic development, the U.S. trade deficit widened dramatically in May, primarily driven by a surge in imports of capital goods linked to a booming artificial intelligence investment. The trade gap increased by 42.2% to reach $77.6 billion, according to the Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis and Census Bureau.

The influx of capital goods imports soared to a record $128.0 billion, as businesses heavily invested in AI technology. Overall imports grew by 3.3% to $395.3 billion. Meanwhile, exports fell by 3.2% to $317.7 billion, although petroleum shipments reached their highest levels, amidst ongoing Middle Eastern conflicts.

This trade dynamic has negatively impacted the GDP for two consecutive quarters. The Atlanta Federal Reserve's model forecasts a GDP growth rate of 1.2% for the second quarter, following a 2.1% growth rate from January to March.