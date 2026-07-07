AI Drives Record U.S. Trade Deficit Surge in May

The U.S. trade deficit widened significantly in May, fueled by a surge in capital goods imports driven by intense AI investment. The gap increased to $77.6 billion, falling short of economists' forecasts. While imports surged, exports dropped, particularly impacting GDP for two consecutive quarters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Us Trade Deficit Widened Sharply In May As An Artificial Intelligence Investment Boom Helped To Drive Imports Of Capital Goods To A Record High | Updated: 07-07-2026 18:24 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 18:24 IST
AI Drives Record U.S. Trade Deficit Surge in May
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In a significant economic development, the U.S. trade deficit widened dramatically in May, primarily driven by a surge in imports of capital goods linked to a booming artificial intelligence investment. The trade gap increased by 42.2% to reach $77.6 billion, according to the Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis and Census Bureau.

The influx of capital goods imports soared to a record $128.0 billion, as businesses heavily invested in AI technology. Overall imports grew by 3.3% to $395.3 billion. Meanwhile, exports fell by 3.2% to $317.7 billion, although petroleum shipments reached their highest levels, amidst ongoing Middle Eastern conflicts.

This trade dynamic has negatively impacted the GDP for two consecutive quarters. The Atlanta Federal Reserve's model forecasts a GDP growth rate of 1.2% for the second quarter, following a 2.1% growth rate from January to March.

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