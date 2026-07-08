Italy's Economical Strain: Climate Change's Impact
A new study highlights how climate change threatens Italy's economic growth and debt sustainability. By 2050, Italy's GDP could shrink by up to 6%, with climate-related risks increasing borrowing costs. The Euro-Mediterranean Center on Climate Change emphasizes the dire need for action to mitigate these risks.
Italy's economy faces a significant threat from climate change, with projections showing potential output reductions of up to 6% by 2050. A study released on Wednesday underscores the strain on Italy's public finances amid a recent intense heatwave that has already caused numerous fatalities.
The Euro-Mediterranean Center on Climate Change (CMCC) highlights climate-related damage's impact beyond immediate economic activity, noting increased debt risks and higher borrowing costs. 'Climate risk is also a sovereign risk,' said Massimo Tavoni, CMCC's director.
Italy's GDP might shrink significantly without adequate mitigation. The report urges prompt action to protect Italy's growth and debt sustainability, as highlighted by study author Matteo Calcaterra.
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