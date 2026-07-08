Apple and Broadcom Forge $30 Billion Tech Partnership

Apple and Broadcom have announced a $30 billion partnership to produce custom chips, enhancing US domestic manufacturing. This collaboration, part of Apple's American Manufacturing Program, aims to manufacture 15 billion US-made chips and create hundreds of American jobs, boosting both innovation and US-based supplier investment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2026 17:54 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 17:54 IST
Apple and Broadcom Forge $30 Billion Tech Partnership
Representative image (Photo/ANI file photo). Image Credit: ANI

In a groundbreaking move, Apple has solidified a $30 billion partnership with Broadcom, aimed at creating custom chips and state-of-the-art wireless technologies for Apple products. This significant collaboration is poised to expand domestic chip manufacturing in the United States, with Apple highlighting the enormous multiyear commitment.

Apple's CEO, Tim Cook, emphasized the deepening ties between the two tech giants, expressing gratitude toward the US administration for their support. Cook reiterated Apple's dedication to strengthening its investment in US suppliers, as it embarks on this ambitious venture that promises to manufacture 15 billion US-made chips, subsequently creating hundreds of American jobs.

This $30 billion alliance represents Apple's largest pledge under its American Manufacturing Program, launched last year to enhance US production capabilities. Broadcom, a key player in this initiative, plans to invest $1.5 billion to upgrade its Colorado facilities to produce cutting-edge radio frequency components and wireless connectivity technologies, paving the way for substantial advancements in tech innovation.

Elated by the expansion, Broadcom's CEO, Hock Tan, remarked on the enhanced manufacturing footprint in Fort Collins, emphasizing the global connectivity their products bring. In a recent SEC filing, Broadcom confirmed its extended collaboration with Apple through 2031, focusing on developing custom ASIC silicon products tailored for Apple’s diverse array of upcoming technology.

ASIC chips, known for their specific task efficiency and potential in AI, represent the forefront of chip technology, delivering superior speed and performance, thereby redefining standards in the tech industry.

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