Brazil's Former President Bolsonaro's Home Searched by Police
Brazil's federal police conducted a search at former President Jair Bolsonaro's residence for weapons and ammunition. This measure, ordered by Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, signals intensified scrutiny under legal proceedings. The Supreme Court has yet to comment on the development.
On Wednesday, Brazil's federal police conducted a search at the residence of former President Jair Bolsonaro, seeking weapons and ammunition, according to reports by Estadao newspaper.
This operation was sanctioned by Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, which further underscores the legal scrutiny facing Bolsonaro.
When approached for comments, representatives from the Supreme Court remained silent on the matter.