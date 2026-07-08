Brazil's Former President Bolsonaro's Home Searched by Police

Brazils Federal Police Searched The House Of Former President Jair Bolsonaro For Weapons And Ammunition On Wednesday

On Wednesday, Brazil's federal police conducted a search at the residence of former President Jair Bolsonaro, seeking weapons and ammunition, according to reports by Estadao newspaper.

This operation was sanctioned by Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, which further underscores the legal scrutiny facing Bolsonaro.

When approached for comments, representatives from the Supreme Court remained silent on the matter.