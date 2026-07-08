Trump Reaffirms NATO Commitment Amidst Arms Discussions

President Donald Trump Told Nato Allies He Wanted To Keep The United States In The Alliance At A Leaders Meeting In Ankara On Wednesday

President Donald Trump has reiterated the United States' commitment to NATO during a high-level meeting in Ankara on Wednesday. According to a source familiar with the proceedings, Trump assured alliance members that the U.S. intends to remain actively engaged.

The source, who requested anonymity, revealed that Trump also emphasized America's readiness to continue selling weapons to its allies, irrespective of how they are deployed. Notably absent from his address were any critiques of NATO member Spain or comments on the interim ceasefire agreement with Iran.

Additionally, President Trump did not broach the topic of Greenland, a subject that has reportedly created tensions within the alliance. The White House has yet to comment on his remarks, although previous policy decisions included halting trade with Spain concerning defense spending and the conflict in Iran.