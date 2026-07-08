Grand Hyatt to open luxury hotel near Victoria Falls in 2027

Hyatt has announced plans to introduce the Grand Hyatt brand to Zimbabwe with the opening of Grand Hyatt Victoria Falls The Kingdom, a luxury hotel expected to welcome guests in late 2027. The project follows the signing of a management agreement between a Hyatt affiliate and an affiliate of Albwardy Investments LLC, marking another step in Hyatt's growing presence across Africa.

The property, originally built in 1966 and redeveloped in 1999, will undergo an extensive renovation before reopening under the Grand Hyatt brand. The redesign is intended to blend modern luxury with the unique character of Victoria Falls, creating a hospitality experience that reflects the area's natural beauty and cultural heritage. Once completed, the hotel will become the second Hyatt-branded property in Zimbabwe and will allow World of Hyatt members to earn and redeem loyalty benefits while visiting one of Africa's most celebrated tourism destinations.

Prime location offers easy access to iconic natural attraction

The hotel is located in the heart of Victoria Falls, a UNESCO World Heritage Site known locally as Mosi-oa-Tunya, meaning "The Smoke That Thunders." Guests will be just a five-minute walk from the famous Victoria Falls rainforest while also enjoying convenient access to safari experiences, guided excursions, local restaurants and cultural attractions.

Its location also places travellers close to the entrance of the Victoria Falls National Park on the Zimbabwean side of the border. Victoria Falls International Airport is around 20 minutes away by road, making the property easily accessible for both international visitors and regional travellers.

Ludwig Bouldoukian, Regional Vice President of Development for the Middle East and Africa at Hyatt, said the agreement reflects the company's commitment to expanding its footprint across Africa while offering guests more opportunities to experience remarkable destinations.

Hotel to feature 245 rooms and modern guest facilities

The redeveloped Grand Hyatt Victoria Falls The Kingdom is expected to offer 245 guest rooms along with a wide range of facilities designed for both leisure and business travellers. Plans include approximately 1,800 square metres of meeting and event space, three dining venues, a spa, a fitness centre and a spacious lobby lounge.

Hyatt said the hotel will combine premium accommodation with dining, wellness and recreational experiences that complement the destination's appeal. The project is also expected to strengthen Zimbabwe's tourism sector by enhancing accommodation options near one of the country's most visited attractions.

Ali Albwardy, Chairman of Albwardy Investments, said the property has served as one of Victoria Falls' best-known hospitality landmarks for more than six decades. He noted that its transformation into a Grand Hyatt hotel is expected to preserve its legacy while creating a higher standard of hospitality that celebrates the culture and significance of Victoria Falls and reinforces the company's long-term investment in Africa's tourism industry.