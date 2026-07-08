U.S.-Iran Tensions Surge: Trump Warns of Renewed Attacks

Us President Donald Trump On Wednesday Threatened To Attack Iran Again After Saying An Initial Ceasefire Deal With The Islamic Republic Was Over

The U.S. President, Donald Trump, on Wednesday threatened to renew military strikes on Iran, proclaiming an earlier ceasefire agreement to be defunct. Speaking at the NATO summit in Ankara, Trump criticized Iranian officials for reneging on negotiated deals.

Trump indicated there would be more military action, saying, "We're going to hit them hard tonight," further escalating tensions. His comments, made before meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, triggered a notable surge in oil prices.

Trump reiterated that Iran must not develop nuclear weapons, asserting that this objective might be easier without a deal, accusing Iranian officials of deception. Tensions in the Strait of Hormuz have escalated, with reports of Iranian strikes on U.S. sites in Bahrain and Kuwait.