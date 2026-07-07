Zimbabwe's Blueberry Bonanza: Exporting Delights to China

Zimbabwe has commenced exporting blueberries to China following a bilateral protocol agreement on phytosanitary standards. The country aims to leverage its favorable climate and zero-tariff access to China's market to meet rising demand linked to the fruit's health benefits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Zimbabwe Has Started Blueberry Exports To China | Updated: 07-07-2026 16:37 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 16:37 IST
Zimbabwe's Blueberry Bonanza: Exporting Delights to China

Zimbabwe has begun exporting blueberries to China, following the signing of a protocol on phytosanitary standards last September, as confirmed by an industry body on Tuesday.

The southern African nation is taking advantage of its conducive climate to boost blueberry production, which is growing at one of the world's fastest rates. This strategic move seeks to tap into the high demand for blueberries driven by their perceived health benefits.

Zimbabwe benefits from a zero-tariff policy allowing 53 African countries free market access in China, effective since May 1. The Horticultural Development Council emphasized the need to scale production and determine optimal supply routes for this significant new market as the first shipment was dispatched, though its volume was undisclosed.

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