France Pressures Meta in Media Rights Battle

France's competition authority pressed Meta Platforms to propose a payment plan and restart negotiations with French media over unpaid fees. Meta is alleged to have abused its market position to avoid adequately compensating French media for their content used on Meta's platforms. The issue centers on 'neighbouring rights'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Frances Competition Authority On Wednesday Ordered Meta Platforms To Put Forward A Payment Plan And Resume Talks With French Media Groups That Are Seeking A Year Of Unpaid Fees For The Use Of Their Content Online The Case Is One Of A Growing Number Between Publishers And Tech Companies Over The Use Of Content Published On Social Media Or Used For Ai Training That Have Triggered Litigation Lodged By French Media Associations Dvp And Apig | Updated: 08-07-2026 19:26 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 19:26 IST
France Pressures Meta in Media Rights Battle
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France's competition authority has mandated that Meta Platforms devise a payment plan and resume negotiations with French media organizations. At issue is one year’s worth of unpaid fees attributed to the use of media content on Meta's platforms.

The complaint, brought forward by French media groups DVP and APIG, accuses Meta of enforcing its calculation method for usage fees while withholding necessary information for remuneration assessment. The competition authority's ruling suggests that Meta may have exploited its dominant industry position.

The term 'neighbouring rights' refers to EU laws that allow print media to claim payment for digital content usage. France has been stringent in enforcing these rules, having previously levied fines against tech giants like Google. This dispute reflects broader tensions over media content use in the digital era.

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