Zimbabwe's Presidential Term Extended to 2030

President Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe has officially extended his presidential term by signing new legislation into law, extending his tenure by two additional years to 2030, as confirmed by government spokesperson Nick Mangwana.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Zimbabwes President Emmerson Mnangagwa Has Signed Into Law Legislation That Extends His Term In Office By Two Years To | Updated: 07-07-2026 22:10 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 22:10 IST
Zimbabwe's Presidential Term Extended to 2030
President Emmerson Mnangagwa

President Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe has officially extended his time in office by two more years, pushing his presidency to 2030. This move comes with the signing of a new law on Tuesday.

The announcement of this legislative change was made by government spokesperson Nick Mangwana, who confirmed the extension.

This decision adds to Mnangagwa's current tenure, marking a significant moment in Zimbabwe's political landscape.

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