Zimbabwe's Presidential Term Extended to 2030

Zimbabwes President Emmerson Mnangagwa Has Signed Into Law Legislation That Extends His Term In Office By Two Years To

President Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe has officially extended his time in office by two more years, pushing his presidency to 2030. This move comes with the signing of a new law on Tuesday.

The announcement of this legislative change was made by government spokesperson Nick Mangwana, who confirmed the extension.

This decision adds to Mnangagwa's current tenure, marking a significant moment in Zimbabwe's political landscape.