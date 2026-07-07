India's Auto Component Industry Eyes Chinese Innovation for Future Growth
India's auto component sector is seeking to integrate lessons from China's advancements in automation, battery supply chains, and electronics manufacturing, following a delegation's visit to China's auto facilities. The industry projects a robust growth trajectory amid domestic demand and strategic export opportunities despite ongoing geopolitical headwinds.
In a strategic move to advance its technological prowess, India's auto component industry is drawing inspiration from China's innovations in automation and electric vehicle (EV) technologies. This follows an insightful visit by industry leaders to the China Auto Show and various manufacturing hubs, as disclosed by Automotive Component Manufacturers Association (ACMA) President Vikrampati Singhania.
Singhania emphasized the importance of adopting advanced manufacturing practices observed in China, particularly noting their large-scale operations and heavy reliance on automation. As Indian manufacturers ramp up investments in both traditional and emerging technologies, these lessons could prove crucial in bolstering the industry's competitiveness.
Despite challenges such as geopolitical tensions in West Asia affecting supply chains, the Indian auto component sector reported a 12.7% growth in FY2026, supported by strong domestic demand. With the introduction of new free trade agreements, the industry is poised for further expansion, projecting robust performance in upcoming quarters.
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