Global Markets Rattle as Oil Prices Soar over U.S.-Iran Tensions
Oil prices surged by more than 5% due to U.S. President Trump's remarks that the memorandum with Iran is 'over'. This led to significant market volatility, with global stocks dropping and bond yields rising. Economic uncertainties persist amid potential disruptions in oil flow through the Strait of Hormuz.
Oil prices soared over 5% on Wednesday, driven by comments from U.S. President Donald Trump regarding the end of a memorandum with Iran, escalating tensions in the Gulf.
This market disruption led to a slump in global stocks and a rise in bond yields. Brent crude touched $78 a barrel, increasing inflation concerns due to depleted global oil inventories.
Investors are wary of future supply disruptions, particularly in the Strait of Hormuz, while questions about AI sector valuations add to market volatility.