Global Markets Rattle as Oil Prices Soar over U.S.-Iran Tensions

Oil Prices Surged More Than On Wednesday While Global Stocks And Bond Prices Tumbled As Investors Fled Risk Assets After Us President Donald Trump Said The Memorandum Of Understanding Signed With Iran To End The Gulf Conflict Was Over Trump

Oil prices soared over 5% on Wednesday, driven by comments from U.S. President Donald Trump regarding the end of a memorandum with Iran, escalating tensions in the Gulf.

This market disruption led to a slump in global stocks and a rise in bond yields. Brent crude touched $78 a barrel, increasing inflation concerns due to depleted global oil inventories.

Investors are wary of future supply disruptions, particularly in the Strait of Hormuz, while questions about AI sector valuations add to market volatility.