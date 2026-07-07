Nasdaq Turbulence: Chip Stocks and SpaceX Shake the Market
Nasdaq futures dropped due to declines in chip stocks and the anticipated Nasdaq-100 debut of SpaceX shares. Despite Samsung's strong performance, concerns arose whether the AI-driven earnings surge could be sustained. The chip sector faced volatility amid profit-taking and fears of being overbought, with further tests expected this week.
Nasdaq futures took a hit on Tuesday as chip stocks faced significant declines and SpaceX shares dipped ahead of their anticipated debut on the Nasdaq-100 index. Despite Samsung's impressive quarterly results, the sustainability of the AI-driven market rally is under scrutiny.
The market saw a shift as industry analysts reassessed the strength of high earnings, driven by significant AI investments, versus potential volatility in the chip sector. Notable chip stocks like Micron Technology, Western Digital, and SanDisk experienced major losses, raising concerns about future market performance.
Adding to the market's nervousness, SpaceX shares fell 0.5% in premarket trading. Meanwhile, Nvidia and other chip-related stocks continued to waver. Oil price fluctuations and geopolitical tensions further complicated the economic landscape, signaling a broader market shift as investors look towards AI hyperscalers for stability.