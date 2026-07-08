Wall Street Wobbles: Trump Declares Iran Deal 'Over'

Wall Streets Main Indexes Fell On Wednesday After President Donald Trump Said An Interim Deal Aimed At Ending The War With Iran Was Over

Wall Street's indexes saw a decline on Wednesday following President Donald Trump's declaration that an interim deal to end the conflict with Iran was 'over.' This assertive stance came at the NATO summit, where Trump expressed no interest in further negotiations with Iran, forewarning possible strikes.

Trump's announcement added a new layer to the ongoing U.S.-Iran tension, swinging between military threats and diplomatic gestures, leaving investors uncertain. Despite this, chip stocks like Broadcom gained following Apple's substantial investment agreement, aiding a recover in the Nasdaq.

Oil prices surged in reaction to Trump's comments, prompting concerns about fuel costs, hitting airline and cruise stocks hard. Meanwhile, the CBOE Volatility Index climbed, and the IMF lowered its growth forecast amid ongoing Middle East unrest. Investors await the Fed's meeting minutes for further insights.