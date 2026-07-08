WTO Panel Partially Backs EU in Indonesia Anti-Dumping Dispute

A World Trade Organization panel mostly rejected Indonesia's challenge against EU anti-dumping duties on fatty acid imports. However, it found that the EU miscalculated currency conversions in some instances, violating the Anti-Dumping Agreement. This dispute arose from Indonesia's objection to the methodologies used by the EU.

Devdiscourse News Desk | A World Trade Organization Panel On Wednesday Largely Rejected Indonesias Challenge To European Union Antidumping Duties On Fatty Acid Imports From The Southeast Asian Country | Updated: 08-07-2026 21:21 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 21:21 IST
WTO Panel Partially Backs EU in Indonesia Anti-Dumping Dispute
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A World Trade Organization (WTO) panel on Wednesday largely dismissed Indonesia's challenge against the European Union's anti-dumping duties on fatty acid imports from the Southeast Asian nation. The panel did, however, find a breach in the EU's calculation of dumping margins.

In a victory for Indonesia, the panel noted that the European Commission committed an error in currency conversion for certain transactions, which violated aspects of the Anti-Dumping Agreement, leading to breaches in anti-dumping duty provisions.

This report was circulated to WTO members on Tuesday following Indonesia's complaint over the anti-dumping measures established by the EU. Jakarta also disputed what it perceived as the European Commission's unwritten methodology for calculating dumping margins.

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