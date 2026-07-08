Cultural Bonds: Modi's Conservation Diplomacy in Southeast Asia

In a strategic move to strengthen cultural diplomacy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the historic Prambanan Temple in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, alongside President Prabowo Subianto. The event marks the launch of a new conservation project led by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), aiming to preserve the 1,000-year-old temple for future generations.

The initiative serves as a testament to the deep-rooted cultural and civilizational ties that have linked India and Indonesia for over a millennium. Describing the temple as an 'extraordinary monument,' Modi emphasized its importance to India's Act East policy, aiming to reinforce ancient bonds with Southeast Asia.

This visit is part of a broader effort by India to conserve major cultural heritage sites across South and Southeast Asia. Previous projects spearheaded by India include the restoration of the UNESCO-listed My Son Sanctuary in Vietnam, the Thiruketheeswaram Temple in Sri Lanka, and key monuments within the Bagan Archaeological Zone in Myanmar. These efforts underline India's commitment to cultural preservation and soft diplomacy in the region.