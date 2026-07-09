U.S. Grants Ukraine License to Produce Patriot Missiles

President Donald Trump Said On Wednesday That The United States Would Grant Ukraine A License To Manufacture Patriot Missile Interceptors

President Donald Trump declared on Wednesday the United States' decision to grant Ukraine a license to manufacture Patriot missile interceptors, marking a significant development for Kyiv's military defense strategy.

Speaking alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at the NATO summit in Ankara, Trump underscored the defensive nature of the missiles, a preferred approach to military aid. He emphasized an improved relationship with Zelenskiy, contrasting with past criticisms, and expressed hopes for an end to the conflict initiated by Russia's invasion.

While the timing and location of production remain uncertain, Trump assured some interceptors might be provided in the short term. The announcement was met with praise by U.S. lawmakers, viewed as a vital step for Ukraine’s security amid ongoing Russian missile attacks.