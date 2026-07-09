Strait of Hormuz: Renewed U.S.-Iran Tensions Intensify

The Us Military Said On Wednesday That It Was Launching Fresh Strikes On Iran Aimed At Keeping The Critical Strait Of Hormuz Open To Traffic

The U.S. military announced a new wave of strikes targeting Iran on Wednesday, aiming to maintain the traffic flow through the crucial Strait of Hormuz. This development occurred shortly after President Donald Trump declared the interim agreement to end conflict with Iran as 'over.'

The latest series of U.S. attacks were said to be in retaliation to an assault on three cargo ships navigating through the strait on Tuesday. The strikes reportedly affected several Iranian coastal cities, leading to power outages in some areas. U.S. Central Command emphasized these actions are to combat threats against commercial shipping and ensure freedom of navigation.

While Iran hasn't taken responsibility for the ship attacks, analysts suggest Tehran uses such tactics to negotiate better terms with the U.S. The escalation threatens to derail the memorandum of understanding reached on June 17, with Iran also indicating plans for potential retaliatory actions against U.S. bases in the region.