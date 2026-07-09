Trump's Quest: A Supreme Court Showdown

Us President Donald Trump Said On Wednesday That He Will Ask The Us Supreme Court To Rehear A Case Challenging Birthright Citizenship The Us Supreme Court Last Month Rejected Trumps Attempt To Restrict Birthright Citizenship In The United States

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday his intention to petition the U.S. Supreme Court to reconsider a case concerning birthright citizenship.

Last month, the Supreme Court dismissed Trump's efforts to limit automatic citizenship for individuals born in the United States, igniting further debate.

This legal maneuver highlights an ongoing controversy in American politics, as Trump seeks judicial support against the longstanding constitutional principle.