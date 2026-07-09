Trump's Quest: A Supreme Court Showdown
U.S. President Donald Trump plans to appeal to the Supreme Court to revisit the birthright citizenship case, which was previously rejected. This continues his effort to challenge the constitutional right granting citizenship to anyone born on U.S. soil, a controversial issue in American politics.
U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday his intention to petition the U.S. Supreme Court to reconsider a case concerning birthright citizenship.
Last month, the Supreme Court dismissed Trump's efforts to limit automatic citizenship for individuals born in the United States, igniting further debate.
This legal maneuver highlights an ongoing controversy in American politics, as Trump seeks judicial support against the longstanding constitutional principle.