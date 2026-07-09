Trade Tensions Mount: U.S. Mulls Embargo on Spanish Goods

The Us Treasury Will Work With The Commerce Department And The Us Trade Representatives Office To Present President Donald Trump With A Menu Of Spanish Products That Could Be Subjected To A Us Trade Embargo In Coming Days

The United States is considering imposing a trade embargo on Spanish goods, according to a senior official. The U.S. Treasury, with assistance from the Commerce Department and the U.S. Trade Representative's office, is compiling a list of products for potential restriction.

The move comes after President Donald Trump ordered a halt to all trade with Spain, including tourism, expressing dissatisfaction with Spain's unwillingness to meet NATO's defense spending goals. Trump had instructed Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to take action.

A U.S. Treasury official, speaking anonymously, confirmed the collaboration to identify Spanish products that could be embargoed and indicated that decisions would be finalized in the coming days.