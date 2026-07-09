Paramount Delays Warner Bros Acquisition Amid Legal Review

Paramount Has Said It Will Not Close Its Billion Acquisition Of Warner Bros Before July

Paramount has delayed the closure of its significant $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros until after July 22, responding to requests from the Oregon attorney general's office. The AG's office seeks a 60-day review period for inspection of the transaction.

The initial closure date was set for July 16; however, following a preliminary hearing, the date was amended. Additionally, Paramount is facing competition scrutiny from the European Commission, supplying remedies to gain approval.

The media giant is willing to dissolve its joint venture with Universal Pictures to address these concerns, assisting in clearing regulatory hurdles in the EU market.