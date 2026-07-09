Paramount Delays Warner Bros Acquisition Amid Legal Review

Paramount postponed its $110 billion Warner Bros acquisition to after July 22, amid Oregon's legal requests. Oregon's Attorney General seeks a 60-day review of the deal, while Paramount offers remedies to address EU competition concerns, including ending its joint venture with Universal Pictures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paramount Has Said It Will Not Close Its Billion Acquisition Of Warner Bros Before July | Updated: 09-07-2026 07:01 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 07:01 IST
Paramount Delays Warner Bros Acquisition Amid Legal Review
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Paramount has delayed the closure of its significant $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros until after July 22, responding to requests from the Oregon attorney general's office. The AG's office seeks a 60-day review period for inspection of the transaction.

The initial closure date was set for July 16; however, following a preliminary hearing, the date was amended. Additionally, Paramount is facing competition scrutiny from the European Commission, supplying remedies to gain approval.

The media giant is willing to dissolve its joint venture with Universal Pictures to address these concerns, assisting in clearing regulatory hurdles in the EU market.

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