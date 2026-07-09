Japan's Corporate Boom: At the Dawn of Private Equity Expansion

Corporate Buyout And Private Equity Activity In Japan Is In The Early Innings And The Countrys Stock Market Is Well Placed For Consolidation

Japan is experiencing a burgeoning phase in private equity activities, marked by an increasing inflow of foreign interest fueled by recent changes in corporate governance rules. These developments have set the stage for consolidation within its stock market, positioning the country alongside lucrative regions such as South Korea and Australia for mergers.

This year has witnessed substantial deals like KKR's move to privatize Taiyo Holdings and a competitive bid involving Bain Capital, SoftBank's LY Corp, and EQT for Kakaku.com. A significant rise in the number of private equity-targeted companies, with over 1,000 entities boasting more than $1 billion in revenue annually, is accelerating this trend.

Goldman Sachs' Stephanie Hui highlighted that Japan's market still holds a large number of listed companies, signaling room for growth and efficiency improvements. Meanwhile, the focus on digital transformation, particularly in identifying AI-enabled businesses, remains crucial as indicated by Bain Capital's chief strategist, Satoshi Ueyama, at the Reuters NEXT Asia event.