Russias Fsb Security Service Said On Thursday That It Had Foiled A Series Of Terrorist Attacks In Moscow Planned By The Ukrainian Security Services

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) disclosed on Thursday that it had successfully thwarted a planned series of terrorist attacks in Moscow. The attacks were reportedly orchestrated by Ukrainian security services, with the alleged direct involvement of Western intelligence agencies.

According to the FSB, the plan included using drones and targeted high-ranking officers in the Russian army. Additionally, one of the country's leading defense industry enterprises was also marked as a target.

The revelation highlights the tense geopolitical atmosphere and rising concerns about international security threats involving sophisticated technologies.