FSB Thwarts Alleged Drone Attacks in Moscow
Russia's FSB security service announced it had prevented a series of terrorist attacks in Moscow, allegedly planned by Ukrainian security services with Western intelligence's involvement. The intended targets were high-ranking Russian army officers and a major defense industry enterprise, and the attacks were to involve drones.
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) disclosed on Thursday that it had successfully thwarted a planned series of terrorist attacks in Moscow. The attacks were reportedly orchestrated by Ukrainian security services, with the alleged direct involvement of Western intelligence agencies.
According to the FSB, the plan included using drones and targeted high-ranking officers in the Russian army. Additionally, one of the country's leading defense industry enterprises was also marked as a target.
The revelation highlights the tense geopolitical atmosphere and rising concerns about international security threats involving sophisticated technologies.