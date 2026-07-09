Malaysia and Thailand Resolve Fisheries Dispute and Strengthen Economic Ties
Malaysia and Thailand have successfully resolved their fisheries issues with a mutual agreement set to take effect within a week. Both nations have also committed to developing special border economic zones, as announced by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul at a joint press conference.
In a significant diplomatic stride, Malaysia and Thailand have settled their long-standing fisheries disagreements. The resolution, expected to be implemented in the coming week, marks a pivotal moment in bilateral relations.
Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim of Malaysia and his Thai counterpart, Anutin Charnvirakul, confirmed the agreement during a press conference, highlighting the consensus as a breakthrough in regional cooperation.
Besides resolving fisheries issues, both nations have pledged to collaborate on the development of special border economic zones, aiming to boost economic growth and enhance cross-border trade. The announcement reflects a strengthened partnership, promising mutual economic benefits and improved diplomatic ties.
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