Gianni Alemanno: From Inmate to Prison Reform Advocate

Gianni Alemanno, a prominent right-wing figure in Italy, has emerged as an unexpected advocate for prison reform following his release from jail on charges of influence-peddling. Alemanno’s firsthand experience in prison has cast a spotlight on the overcrowded and neglected state of Italy’s penitentiary system.

With Italy's prisons among the most overcrowded in Europe, Alemanno, whose political career includes serving under Silvio Berlusconi and leading Rome as mayor, is now voicing the urgent need for change. His experiences and observations from his time in Rebibbia prison suggest that conditions are contributing to a cycle of criminal behavior rather than rehabilitation.

Recently aligned with Roberto Vannacci, a far-right political figure, Alemanno continues to campaign for reform amidst political challenges. He insists this is a cause that should unite political parties across the spectrum, urging both left and right for bipartisan efforts to address the deep-running issues within the Italian prison system.