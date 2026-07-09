Global Markets Stir Amid Gulf Conflict and Semiconductor Setbacks

Asian markets fluctuated due to declining momentum in semiconductors and rising oil prices amidst Gulf tensions. The potential escalation of conflict led to concerns over inflation and interest rates, impacting global bonds. Wall Street showed resilience, while European markets prepared for positive openings despite ongoing geopolitical uncertainty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Asian Shares Wobbled On Thursday As A Rally In Semiconductors Lost Momentum | Updated: 09-07-2026 11:08 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 11:08 IST
Global Markets Stir Amid Gulf Conflict and Semiconductor Setbacks
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Asian markets exhibited volatility on Thursday as the earlier gains seen from semiconductor stocks began to wane, while oil prices surged due to escalating tensions in the Gulf, sparking inflation concerns and pressuring bond markets.

The latest escalation came as the U.S. conducted another round of strikes against Iran. Although President Trump signaled the end of an interim agreement, alleviating fears of a full-scale conflict, Brent crude futures climbed 1% to hit over $80 a barrel, their highest since June.

These developments pressured global bond markets, prompting speculation about an imminent rate hike by the Federal Reserve. Elsewhere, Wall Street recovered from initial losses, and European markets anticipated a positive start, reflecting the complex interplay between persistent inflation worries and economic resilience.

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