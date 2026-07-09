Global Markets Stir Amid Gulf Conflict and Semiconductor Setbacks

Asian markets exhibited volatility on Thursday as the earlier gains seen from semiconductor stocks began to wane, while oil prices surged due to escalating tensions in the Gulf, sparking inflation concerns and pressuring bond markets.

The latest escalation came as the U.S. conducted another round of strikes against Iran. Although President Trump signaled the end of an interim agreement, alleviating fears of a full-scale conflict, Brent crude futures climbed 1% to hit over $80 a barrel, their highest since June.

These developments pressured global bond markets, prompting speculation about an imminent rate hike by the Federal Reserve. Elsewhere, Wall Street recovered from initial losses, and European markets anticipated a positive start, reflecting the complex interplay between persistent inflation worries and economic resilience.