Asian Markets Rally Amidst Inflation and Oil Price Surges

Asian markets experienced a rally on Thursday, driven by a recovery in semiconductor stocks, while a spike in oil prices due to renewed hostilities in the Gulf sparked inflationary fears. This led to significant impacts on bond markets as well.

The escalating conflict saw Brent crude futures rise for the third consecutive session, with prices crossing $80 per barrel for the first time since June, intensifying concerns about inflation. Analysts anticipate the Federal Reserve may now be more likely to raise interest rates to combat rising prices.

Wall Street showed a volatile response with the Nasdaq posting modest gains, buoyed by semiconductor giant Nvidia's surge amid reports of China easing restrictions on its chip purchases. Despite the uncertainty, experts like Chris Weston emphasize the fluidity of the situation, urging traders to remain vigilant.