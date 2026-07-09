Asian Markets Rally Amidst Inflation and Oil Price Surges

Asian shares saw gains on Thursday as semiconductors experienced a rally following heavy sell-offs. However, rising oil prices due to renewed Gulf conflict raised inflation concerns. Wall Street showed mixed reactions, while global bond markets felt the pressure. The situation remains unstable, affecting global economies and trade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Asian Shares Climbed On Thursday As Semiconductors Got A Respite From Heavy Selling | Updated: 09-07-2026 07:17 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 07:17 IST
Asian Markets Rally Amidst Inflation and Oil Price Surges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Asian markets experienced a rally on Thursday, driven by a recovery in semiconductor stocks, while a spike in oil prices due to renewed hostilities in the Gulf sparked inflationary fears. This led to significant impacts on bond markets as well.

The escalating conflict saw Brent crude futures rise for the third consecutive session, with prices crossing $80 per barrel for the first time since June, intensifying concerns about inflation. Analysts anticipate the Federal Reserve may now be more likely to raise interest rates to combat rising prices.

Wall Street showed a volatile response with the Nasdaq posting modest gains, buoyed by semiconductor giant Nvidia's surge amid reports of China easing restrictions on its chip purchases. Despite the uncertainty, experts like Chris Weston emphasize the fluidity of the situation, urging traders to remain vigilant.

TRENDING

1
South Africa, UN to Sign New Five-Year Development Partnership

South Africa, UN to Sign New Five-Year Development Partnership

South Africa
2
Oregon Attorney General Challenges Paramount-Warner Bros Acquisition

Oregon Attorney General Challenges Paramount-Warner Bros Acquisition

Global
3
Dollar Surges Amid Renewed US-Iran Tensions

Dollar Surges Amid Renewed US-Iran Tensions

Global
4
South Korea's $100 Million Non-Lethal Aid Package to Ukraine

South Korea's $100 Million Non-Lethal Aid Package to Ukraine

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Better Finance and Infrastructure Unlock West Africa's $480 Billion Food Market by 2030?

Why Some Low-Income Nations Become Frontier Markets While Others Miss the Investment Opportunity

UNDP Calls for Stronger AI Governance as Public Services Face Rising Trust and Safety Challenges

The Water-Energy Trap: Why Today’s Sustainability Fixes Could Create Tomorrow’s Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026