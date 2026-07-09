Uniqlo's Financial Surge Amid Global Challenges

The Japanese Owner Of Clothing Brand Uniqlo Said On Thursday That Quarterly Profit Rose

Fast Retailing, the Japanese company behind the clothing giant Uniqlo, announced a remarkable 45.7% increase in quarterly profit, attributing the gain to effective navigation through supply chain disruptions due to the Iran conflict.

The company's operating profit soared to 213.79 billion yen ($1.32 billion) for the three months ending in May. This outcome not only exceeded the 146.74 billion yen from the same period last year but also surpassed the average analyst prediction of 177.73 billion yen.

In light of these figures, Fast Retailing has updated its full-year operating profit forecast from 700 billion yen to 730 billion yen, displaying confidence in continued financial growth.