Uniqlo's Financial Surge Amid Global Challenges

Japanese clothing brand Uniqlo's owner reported a 45.7% rise in quarterly profit, achieving a record fifth consecutive year of earnings despite supply chain challenges from the Iran war. Fast Retailing's operating profit for the quarter was 213.79 billion yen, surpassing the analysts' estimates and the previous year's figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Japanese Owner Of Clothing Brand Uniqlo Said On Thursday That Quarterly Profit Rose | Updated: 09-07-2026 12:09 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 12:09 IST
Uniqlo's Financial Surge Amid Global Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Fast Retailing, the Japanese company behind the clothing giant Uniqlo, announced a remarkable 45.7% increase in quarterly profit, attributing the gain to effective navigation through supply chain disruptions due to the Iran conflict.

The company's operating profit soared to 213.79 billion yen ($1.32 billion) for the three months ending in May. This outcome not only exceeded the 146.74 billion yen from the same period last year but also surpassed the average analyst prediction of 177.73 billion yen.

In light of these figures, Fast Retailing has updated its full-year operating profit forecast from 700 billion yen to 730 billion yen, displaying confidence in continued financial growth.

TRENDING

1
South Africa, UN to Sign New Five-Year Development Partnership

South Africa, UN to Sign New Five-Year Development Partnership

South Africa
2
Oregon Attorney General Challenges Paramount-Warner Bros Acquisition

Oregon Attorney General Challenges Paramount-Warner Bros Acquisition

Global
3
Dollar Surges Amid Renewed US-Iran Tensions

Dollar Surges Amid Renewed US-Iran Tensions

Global
4
South Korea's $100 Million Non-Lethal Aid Package to Ukraine

South Korea's $100 Million Non-Lethal Aid Package to Ukraine

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Better Finance and Infrastructure Unlock West Africa's $480 Billion Food Market by 2030?

Why Some Low-Income Nations Become Frontier Markets While Others Miss the Investment Opportunity

UNDP Calls for Stronger AI Governance as Public Services Face Rising Trust and Safety Challenges

The Water-Energy Trap: Why Today’s Sustainability Fixes Could Create Tomorrow’s Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026